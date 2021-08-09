Texans Have Not Given Up On Deshaun Watson Staying In Houston

According to Charles Robinson, the Texans have not given up hope that they can get QB Deshaun Watson back on board with the franchise.

Robinson explains Houston is not considering lowball offers for Watson and has not been overly communicative with teams who have inquired with trade interest.

Unless they get a massive package, they prefer to continue to try to mend the relationship with their star quarterback — who also faces 22 accusations of sexual impropriety in civil court that have left his playing status in limbo.

Robinson adds the Texans could explore an Aaron Rodgers-like solution with Watson.

However, Watson still appears to be dug in on his desire to be traded. John McClain emphasized Watson will never play another snap for Houston and Aaron Wilson tweeted that while Watson has returned to practice, his stance remains unchanged and he is still not participating.

There was some recent buzz about trade talks heating up between the Texans and Eagles for Watson. However, several reports have refuted this.

Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported Houston is seeking three first-round picks and more to part with Watson. Meanwhile, Chris Mortensen reports two league executives told him the Texans want a combination of five high draft picks and starting-caliber players.

For now, the NFL does not plan to place Watson on the commissioner’s exempt list.

Watson, 25, was taken in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft out of Clemson by the Texans. He signed a four-year, $13.854 million with the Texans that included a fifth-year option around $17.3 million for the 2021 season.

The Texans signed Watson to a four-year deal worth as much as $177 million heading into the 2020 season, paying him $39 million a year.

In 2020, Watson appeared in all 16 games for the Texans and completed 70.2 percent of his passes for 4,823 yards with 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also rushed for 444 yards and three touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Watson as the news is available.