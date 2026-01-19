Texans HC DeMeco Ryans Excited To See WR Tank Dell “Back On The Field” In 2026

Per Aaron Wilson of KPRC, Texans HC DeMeco Ryans said he’s excited to see WR Tank Dell back on the field in 2026.
Dell suffered a significant knee injury in 2024 and missed the entire 2025 season, but it sounds like he’s progressing well and could be a part of the picture for Houston next year.
Dell, 26, was a third-team All-American selection during his final season at Houston in addition to being a first-team All-AAC selection.
The Texans drafted him in the third round with the No. 69 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. Dell signed a four-year, $5,689,094 rookie contract that includes a $1,137,523 signing bonus.
In 2024, Dell appeared in 14 games for the Texans and caught 51 passes on 81 targets for 667 yards and three touchdowns.
