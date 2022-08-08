Texans Hosted Four Players For Workout

The Houston Texans hosted four free agents for a workout, according to Aaron Wilson.

The full list includes:

TE Marcus Baugh DL Bryan Cox DL Joe Jackson TE David Wells

Cox, 27, wound up signing on with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent out of Florida back in 2017. He was waived coming out of the preseason but was later added to their practice squad before eventually being promoted to the Panthers’ active roster.

Cox managed to make the 53-man roster in 2018 and re-signed as an exclusive rights free agent. He ended up bouncing on and off the Panthers’ active roster and practice squad before the Browns signed him in 2019.

He signed a one-year deal with the Bills in 2020 but was among their final roster cuts and re-signed to the practice squad. Buffalo signed him to a futures deal in January of last year and joined the Colts this offseason. Indianapolis ultimately decided to release Cox last month.

For his career, Cox has appeared in 26 games and recorded 30 tackles, five tackles for loss, 0.5 sack, and a fumble recovery.

Jackson, 25, is a former fifth-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2019. He was waived coming out of training camp last year and later claimed by the Browns.

Jackson was waived by the Browns in November and eventually had a brief stint on the Chiefs’ practice squad. The Panthers signed him to a futures deal back in February of 2022, but was ultimately released just a few months later.

In 2021, Jackson appeared in 12 games for the Browns and recorded 15 tackles and 1.5 sacks.