Texans Hosting Three Players For A Workout

The Houston Texans are hosting LB Kyron Johnson, CB Anthony Averett and CB Jason Verrett for a workout on Friday, according to Mike Garafolo.

Johnson, 25, was a sixth-round pick by the Eagles in the 2022 Draft out of Kansas.

He was among the teams’ final roster cuts and was signed back to the practice squad, however, Philadelphia released him a few days ago.

In 2022, Johnson appeared in 16 games for the Eagles and recorded 8 total tackles.

