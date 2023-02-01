Texans Interview Patriots TE Coach Nick Caley For OC Job

The Houston Texans hosted Patriots TE coach Nick Caley for their offensive coordinator position, according to Ian Rapoport.

Caley previously drew interest from both the Patriots and the Jets in their search for an offensive coordinator.

Caley, 39, began his coaching career at John Carroll as a student assistant in 2005. He worked for a number of colleges before the Patriots hired him as an offensive assistant in 2015.

Caley was promoted to tight ends coach in 2017 and has held the position ever since.