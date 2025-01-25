Texans, Jaguars & Buccaneers Among ‘Several’ Teams Interested In Chip Kelly As OC

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports that Ohio State offensive coordinator Chip Kelly is “at the top of the list” for several NFL teams looking to fill offensive coordinator jobs.

Jones specifically mentions that the Jaguars and Texans have interest in Kelly for their offensive coordinator vacancies along with the Buccaneers.

The Jaguars hired Liam Coen as head coach and it’s likely he’ll call plays next season, so there is a questionable fit there with Kelly, who would most likely want those duties.

Jones’ sources believe Kelly could be a logical replacement for Bobby Slowik, who was fired by the Texans on Friday.

Kelly has ties to Texans HC DeMeco Ryans from their time together in Philadelphia.

Kelly, 61, was hired by the Eagles back in 2013 as their head coach following an outstanding four-year run at Oregon. He lasted just under three years in Philadelphia before he was fired during the 2015 season.

The 49ers hired him as their head coach soon after but he spent just one season in San Francisco before he was fired. He returned to the college ranks as the head coach at UCLA.

During his NFL coaching career, Kelly produced a record of 28-35 (44.4 percent) as an NFL head coach for Philadelphia and San Francisco including one playoff appearance while he was with the Eagles.

As a college coach, Kelly amassed a 46-7 record in four years at Oregon with an appearance in the BCS championship and a 35-34 record in six years at UCLA.

Kelly left UCLA last year to become the offensive coordinator at Ohio State.