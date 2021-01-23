Texans Likely To Have Second Interview Bills DC Leslie Frazier Next Week

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reports that the Houston Texans are likely to interview Bills’ DC Leslie Frazier for their vacant head coaching position following the AFC Championship game between the Bills and the Chiefs.

The Texans previously met with Frazier regarding the job, so this would be a follow-up interview for the defensive coordinator.

There has been positive buzz and speculation regarding Frazier’s odds of landing the Texans’ job in recent days.

Sources have told La Canfora that Texans owner Cal McNair and mew GM Nick Caserio are both very impressed with Frazier’s work on the field, demeanor and leadership skills.

La Canfora adds that Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and Ravens passing game coordinator David Culley are also under consideration for the job.

As for the situation involving QB Deshaun Watson, La Canfora says there’s a “strong sense” among some familiar with the Texans’ search that Frazier could be the right head coach to reconnect with Watson. Beyond that, Houston will need to rebuild their defense, which happens to be an area of expertise for Frazier.

Another positive of hiring Frazier, according to La Canfora, is that they could retain Tim Kelly, who has the support of Watson.

Frazier, 61, played five seasons for the Bears and was part of the 1985 team that won the Super Bowl.

Frazier began his NFL coaching career with the Eagles as their defensive backs coach in 1999. He had brief stints with the Bengals and Colts before the Vikings hired him as their defensive coordinator in 2007.

Frazier worked his way up to head coach and spent three years in the position before he was fired after the 2013 season. Since then, Frazier has worked for the Buccaneers, Ravens and Bills.

As the Vikings’ head coach, Frazier led them to a record of 21-32-1 (39.8 percent), which includes one playoff appearance.

We’ll have more on the Texans’ coaching search as the news is available.