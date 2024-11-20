The Houston Texans made four practice squad moves today, per the NFL transaction wire.

The Texans signed DB Myles Bryant and RB J.J. Taylor to their practice squad and released OL Cameron Erving and LB Rashad Weaver.

Houston’s practice squad now includes:

DE Solomon Byrd FB Troy Hairston WR Johnny Johnson III T Kilian Zierer (International) QB Kedon Slovis WR Xavier Johnson DT Tommy Togiai C Scott Quessenberry TE Irv Smith Jr. WR Jared Wayne DB Gregory Junior RB Jawhar Jordan G Tremayne Anchrum DT Jayden Peevy DB D’Angelo Ross DB Myles Bryant RB J.J. Taylor

Bryant, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Washington back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Patriots but was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to their practice squad.

Bryant has been on and off of the Patriots’ roster ever since. The Patriots used a second-round restricted tender on him in 2023. After playing out that deal, he signed with the Texans in 2024.

In 2024, Bryant has appeared in six games for the Texans and recorded five total tackles.