Texans Make Four Moves Including Placing Brandin Cooks On COVID-19 List

The Houston Texans announced four roster moves on Wednesday including placing WR Brandin Cooks on the COVID-19 list.

The full list of roster moves includes:

Texans placed WR Brandin Cooks , K Ka’imi Fairbairn and LB Eric Wilson on the COVID-19 list.

, K and LB on the COVID-19 list. Texans placed TE Jeff Driskel on injured reserve.

Cooks, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Saints back in 2014. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $8.4 million contract when he was traded to the Patriots in 2017.

New England later picked up his fifth-year option for the 2018 season before trading him to the Rams for first- and sixth-round picks. From there, Cooks agreed to a five-year extension worth $81 million with Los Angeles only to be traded to the Texans last year.

Cooks is set to make base salaries of $2.5 million and $12.5 million over the next two seasons. His deal voids after the 2022 season, making him an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

In 2021, Cooks has appeared in 14 games for the Texans and caught 80 passes for 945 yards receiving and five touchdowns to go along with 21 yards rushing.