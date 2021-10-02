Texans Make Four Roster Moves

The Houston Texans officially activated K Ka’imi Fairbairn and DB A.J. Moore from injured reserve on Saturday and elevate LB Hardy Nickerson and QB Jeff Driskel to their active roster, according to Aaron Wilson.

Fairbairn, 27, signed with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of UCLA in 2016. He played out the final year of his three-year, rookie contract when the Texans placed a second-round restricted tender on him last year.

Fairbairn made a base salary of $3.095 million for the 2020 season before agreeing to a four-year, $17.65 million contract with $9 million fully guaranteed with the Texans last year.

In 2020, Fairbairn appeared in all 16 games for the Texans and converted 27 of 31 field goal attempts (87.1 percent) to go along with 37 of 40 extra point tries (92.5 percent).