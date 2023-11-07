Texans Make Several Roster Moves For Week 10

The Houston Texans made a series of roster moves on Tuesday for Week 10.
The full list includes:
- Texans signed DB Grayland Arnold to their active roster.
- Texans placed DT Hassan Ridgeway and DB M.J. Stewart on injured reserve.
- Texans signed K Matt Ammendola and DB Brady Breeze to their practice squad.
- Texans released C Lecitus Smith from their practice squad.
Ridgeway suffered a torn Achilles and will miss the remainder of the 2023 season.
Ridgeway, 29, is a former fourth-round pick of the Colts back in 2016. He was in the final year of his four-year rookie contract when the Colts traded him to the Eagles in 2019.
Ridgeway played out his deal with the Eagles and re-signed on a one-year deal for both the 2020 and 2021 seasons before landing with the 49ers in 2022. The Texans signed him to a two-year, $4 million deal this past offseason.
In 2023, Ridgeway appeared in three games for the Texans and recorded six total tackles.
