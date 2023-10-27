Texans Make Two Practice Squad Moves

According to Aaron Wilson, the Texans are signing CB Kris Boyd to their practice squad and cut CB Cobi Francis in a corresponding move.

Houston brought Boyd in for a workout this week and was impressed enough to quickly get a deal done.

Boyd, 27, was selected with the No. 217 overall pick in the seventh round in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Texas by the Vikings. He played out the final year of a four-year, $2,629,676 contract that included a $109,676 signing bonus.

From there, Boyd signed a one-year deal with the Cardinals this past offseason but was released at the beginning of October.

In 2022, Boyd appeared in all 17 games for the Vikings and recorded nine total tackles, one forced fumble and one recovery.