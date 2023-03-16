Texans Officially Cut Three Players Including DE Mario Addison

The Houston Texans officially cut three players on Thursday including DE Mario Addison, OL A.J. Cann, and LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin.

Yesterday, it was reported Houston planned to release Addison, so this was expected.

According to OverTheCap.com, releasing Addison frees up $2,323,529 of available cap space while creating $2.1 million in dead money.

Addison, 35, originally signed on with the Bears as an undrafted free agent out of Troy back in 2011. He lasted just a few months in Chicago before he was waived and later claimed off of waivers by the Colts.

After a brief stint with Washington in 2012, the Panthers signed him to their practice squad and later gave him a two-year extension in 2014. He played out the final year of his three-year, $22.5 million contract and signed a three-year, $30.45 million deal with the Bills.

Addison recently finished out his deal with the Bills and was set to earn base salaries of $6.625 million over the final two years of his contract before later agreeing to a pay cut. The Texans signed him to a two-year contract last year.

In 2022, Addison appeared in 12 games for the Texans and recorded 15 tackles, one sack, a forced fumble and a pass defense.