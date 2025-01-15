Texans Officially Make Two Roster Moves

The Houston Texans announced they promoted WR Jared Wayne from the practice squad to the active roster and signed WR Alex Erickson to the taxi squad in a corresponding move.

Wayne, 24, went undrafted out of Pittsburgh in the 2023 NFL Draft and caught on with the Texans shortly after.

He was drafted in the second round of the CFL Draft that year by the Toronto Argonauts but joined Houston instead before being waived and re-signed to the practice squad.

Wayne has bounced on and off the Texans’ practice squad since.

In 2024, Wayne appeared in three games but did not record any statistics.