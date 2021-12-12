Texans Place RB David Johnson On COVID-19 List

The Houston Texans have placed RB David Johnson on the COVID-19 list ahead of Sunday’s game, per Aaron Wilson.

This will rule Johnson out from playing in today’s game against the Seahawks.

Johnson, 29, was taken in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Cardinals. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.992 million contract when he agreed to a three-year, $39 million extension worth up to $45 million.

The Cardinals traded Johnson to the Texans last year as part of the DeAndre Hopkins deal. Johnson stood to make a base salary of $7,950,000 in 2021 when he restructured his contract earlier this year.

In 2021, Johnson has appeared in 11 games for the Texans and rushed for 176 yards on 56 carries (3.1 YPC) to go along with 28 receptions on 37 targets for 214 yards and one touchdown.