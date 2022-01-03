Texans Place S Justin Reid On COVID-19 List, Two On Injured Reserve

The Houston Texans announced Monday that they’ve placed DB Justin Reid on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Texans also placed DB Grayland Arnold (ankle) and DB Jonathan Owens (dislocated wrist) on injured reserve.

Reid, 24, was selected in the third round out of Stanford by the Texans in 2018. He signed a four-year, $4.063 million deal including a $1.039 million signing bonus.

In 2021, Reid has appeared in 13 games for the Texans and recorded 66 tackles, two interceptions, a forced fumble and four pass deflections.