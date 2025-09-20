Texans Placing CB Jaylin Smith On IR

Aaron Wilson reports that the Texans are placing rookie CB Jaylin Smith on injured reserve, with a chance that he could be designated for a return.

Smith, 21, was a three-year starter at USC. He was a third-team All-Big Ten selection during his final year in college.

The Texans drafted Smith with the No. 97 overall pick in the third round. They signed Smith to a four-year, $6,158,328 contract that includes a $1,118,784 signing bonus.

During his college career, Smith recorded 182 tackles, three interceptions, two sacks, two forced fumbles, and eight pass defenses over the course of 43 games and 32 starts.

In 2025, Smith has appeared in two games for the Texans and recorded four tackles.