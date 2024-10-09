Texans Placing WR Nico Collins On IR With Hamstring Injury

The Houston Texans are placing WR Nico Collins on injured reserve with his hamstring injury, per Ian Rapoport.

This will sideline him a minimum of four games before he’s eligible to return.

While the Texans initially had a lot of optimism Collins wouldn’t miss much time, calling him “day-to-day,” their tone changed yesterday when HC DeMeco Ryans referred to him as “week-to-week” and pointed out hamstring injuries take time to heal from.

Clearly the Texans want to take the cautious approach and give Collins plenty of time to heal without reinjuring his hamstring. While Houston has a lot of depth at receiver, Collins led the entire league in receiving yards, so losing him is a big blow.

Collins, 25, was a third-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Michigan. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $4,871,517 rookie contract that included a $902,921 signing bonus when he signed a three-year, $72 million extension with the Texans.

In 2024, Collins has appeared in five games for the Texans and caught 32 passes on 45 targets for 567 yards receiving and three touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Collins as the news is available.