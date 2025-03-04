Texans Plan To Let Stefon Diggs Test Free Agency

Texans WR Stefon Diggs will be one of the bigger receiving names available this offseason after playing out a one-year deal following the trade from Buffalo.

Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle expects Houston to allow Diggs to test the free agent market. Alexander adds a reunion will remain a possibility at the right price.

PFF projects Diggs will sign a one-year deal worth $16 million on the open market.

Per Alexander, the Texans are looking for a veteran receiver to pair with Nico Collins through free agency or a trade. Diggs will likely be in consideration for that spot if they can find a number that works for both sides.

Diggs, 31, is a former fifth-round pick of the Vikings back in 2015. He was in the final year of his rookie contract when he agreed to a five-year extension worth $72 million with the Vikings in 2018.

The Vikings traded Diggs to the Bills in 2020 for a package of draft picks including a first-round selection.

Diggs was set to make base salaries of $11.775 million and $11.85 million over the final two years of his deal in 2022 and 2023 when Buffalo signed him to a four-year, $104 million extension.

He was due base salaries of $18.5 million and $18 million over the next two seasons when the Bills traded him to the Texans for a 2025 second-round pick. Houston reworked his contract to give him a raise and make him an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

In 2024, Diggs appeared in eight games for the Texans and caught 47 passes on 64 targets for 496 yards and three touchdowns. He added three carries for eight yards and another touchdown.

We’ll have more on Diggs as the news is available.

We have Diggs listed in our Top 100 Free Agents List for 2025.