Texans QB Coach Jerrod Johnson Expected To Remain With Houston

Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 reports Texans QB coach Jerrod Johnson is expected to remain with Houston in the same role.

Johnson interviewed for OC roles with the Texans, Raiders and Jets but wasn’t hired for any of them as Houston hired Rams TE coach Nick Caley for the vacancy. Despite the new OC, Johnson is expected to return to the Texans in 2025.

Johnson, 36, wound up signing on with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Texas A&M back in 2011. During his career, Johnson played for the Steelers, Seahawks, Bears, Ravens, and Cowboys.

He joined the 49ers under the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship in 2017 and had a similar position with the Colts in 2019.

Johnson was promoted to offensive quality control coach with the Colts in 2020. He then got a job with the Vikings as the assistant QB coach under HC Kevin O’Connell. The Texans hired him as their QB coach in 2023.