Texans RB Joe Mixon Not Expected To Play In 2025

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports Texans RB Joe Mixon is not expected to play this season as he works back from a foot injury in the offseason.

Rapoport adds Mixon will likely remain on the PUP list for the rest of the year, and the team will move forward with RBs Nick Chubb and Woody Marks.

Houston GM Nick Caserio said yesterday that they still don’t know when he will be back on the field. He’s under contract through 2026, but Houston could move on this offseason with just $2 million in dead cap if he’s released before June 1st.

Mixon, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Bengals back in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $5.45-million rookie contract when Cincinnati re-signed him to a four-year, $48 million extension heading into the 2019 season.

The Bengals traded Mixon to the Texans in 2024 for a seventh-round pick. He then signed a three-year extension with Houston worth $27 million with $14 million guaranteed.

In 2024, Mixon appeared in 14 games for the Texans and rushed 245 times for 1,016 yards (4.1 YPC) and 11 touchdowns. He also caught 36 passes on 52 targets for 309 yards and another touchdown.