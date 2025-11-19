Texans Still Don’t Know When RB Joe Mixon Will Return

Texans GM Nick Caserio gave an update, sort of, about RB Joe Mixon who has been on the non-football injury list the entire season with a foot injury. Caserio said they still have no idea when Mixon will be back on the field.

“It’s not that I’m trying to be evasive, it’s just a very gray situation,” Caserio said in an interview with Sports Radio 610. “Joe’s worked at it. There were times where he’s made progress and other times when the progress is kind of stalled. Players in his situation are on the reserve list until they’re not. Joe’s doing everything he can.

“Obviously we’re getting pretty late in the game here, so I don’t want to establish any sort of expectations. A month ago or whatever it was, I mentioned we’d have a better idea in three or four weeks, or whatever it was. I don’t think we have any more clarity at this point. I think at this point he’s out until he’s not. It’s a very gray, a lot of ambiguity, there’s not a lot of clarity, it’s nobody’s fault, it’s just the reality of the situation.”

Given that it’s over halfway through November, the odds of Mixon making it back this season continue to look poor. His future in Houston past this year is also up in the air.

It’s still not clear what kind of injury Mixon is dealing with, as the only information the Texans have given is that it’s to his foot/ankle area and he’s on the NFI instead of injured reserve.

Mixon, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Bengals back in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $5.45-million rookie contract when Cincinnati re-signed him to a four-year, $48 million extension heading into the 2019 season.

The Bengals traded Mixon to the Texans in 2024 for a seventh-round pick. He then signed a three-year extension with Houston worth $27 million with $14 million guaranteed.

In 2024, Mixon appeared in 14 games for the Texans and rushed 245 times for 1,016 yards (4.1 YPC) and 11 touchdowns. He also caught 36 passes on 52 targets for 309 yards and another touchdown.