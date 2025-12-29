Texans RB Joe Mixon Not Returning This Season

According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC, Texans RB Joe Mixon is not returning in the 2025 season.

Mixon has been on the NFI list since the summer after suffering a foot/ankle injury. He’s under contract through 2026, but Houston could move on this offseason with just $2 million in dead cap if he’s released before June 1st.

Houston will move forward with RBs Woody Marks, Jawhar Jordan and Nick Chubb for their playoff run.

Mixon, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Bengals back in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $5.45-million rookie contract when Cincinnati re-signed him to a four-year, $48 million extension heading into the 2019 season.

The Bengals traded Mixon to the Texans in 2024 for a seventh-round pick. He then signed a three-year extension with Houston worth $27 million with $14 million guaranteed.

In 2024, Mixon appeared in 14 games for the Texans and rushed 245 times for 1,016 yards (4.1 YPC) and 11 touchdowns. He also caught 36 passes on 52 targets for 309 yards and another touchdown.