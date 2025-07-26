Texans RB Joe Mixon To Miss Extended Time Due To Foot Injury

Ian Rapoport reports that Texans RB Joe Mixon is set to miss an extended period on the physically unable to perform list as he deals with a frustrating foot injury.

Rapoport adds that Mixon will be evaluated closer to the season to see if he will be ready for Week 1, but as of now, he is set to miss multiple weeks of training camp.

Jane Slater mentions that Mixon hurt his ankle twice last year, and has now suffered a third injury.

Mixon, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Bengals back in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $5.45-million rookie contract when Cincinnati re-signed him to a four-year, $48 million extension heading into the 2019 season.

The Bengals traded Mixon to the Texans in 2024 for a seventh-round pick. He then signed a three-year extension with Houston worth $27 million with $14 million guaranteed.

In 2024, Mixon appeared in 14 games for the Texans and rushed 245 times for 1,016 yards (4.1 YPC) and 11 touchdowns. He also caught 36 passes on 52 targets for 309 yards and another touchdown.

We will have more on Mixon as it becomes available.