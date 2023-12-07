Texans Re-Sign DE Kerry Hyder Jr To Practice Squad

The Houston Texans announced Thursday that they’ve re-signed DE Kerry Hyder Jr to their practice squad.

Here’s the Texans’ updated practice squad:

DE Ali Gaye DB Brandon Hill WR Johnny Johnson TE Dalton Keene C Jimmy Morrissey DE Adedayo Odeleye (International) WR Steven Sims RB J.J. Taylor DB Brady Breeze WR Alex Bachman T Jaylon Thomas WR Jared Wayne (Injured) LB Marcell Harris K Matt Ammendola LB Garret Wallow NT Rashard Lawrence WR Davion Davis DE Kerry Hyder

Hyder, 32, originally signed on with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Texas Tech back in 2014. He spent a year in New York before signing a future/reserve contract with the Lions in 2015.

Hyder returned to the Lions on a one-year, exclusive rights contract before he eventually signed with the Cowboys. From there, Hyder joined the 49ers in 2020 on a one-year contract and landed a three-year, $16.5 million deal from the Seahawks last offseason.

Seattle elected to release him last year and he later signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the 49ers. He’s been on and off of the Texans’ practice squad.

In 2023, Hyder has appeared in six games for the 49ers and Texans, recording three tackles and a sack.