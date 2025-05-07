Texans Re-Signing DT Foley Fatukasi

According to Dianna Russini, the Texans are re-signing DT Foley Fatukasi.
He was a veteran run-plugger for them last season and should land back in a similar role.
Fatukasi, 31, is a former sixth-round pick of the Jets back in 2018 out of Connecticut. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.6 million contract.
Fatukasi was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when he signed a three-year, $30 million deal with the Jaguars in 2022.
He was entering the final year of that deal and set to make a base salary of $7 million when the Jaguars released him. He caught on with the Texans on a one-year deal.
In 2024, Fatukasi appeared in 11 games for the Texans and recorded 24 total tackles, four tackles for loss and one sack.
