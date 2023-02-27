Texans Re-Signing LS Jon Weeks To One-Year Deal

Aaron Wilson reports that the Texans are re-signing LS Jon Weeks to a one-year contract.
Weeks, 37, wound up signing on with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of Baylor back in 2010.
Weeks has spent his entire 13-year NFL career with the Texans and last signed a one-year deal with the team back in March of 2022.
In 2022, Weeks appeared in all 17 games for the Texans and made six tackles on special teams.
