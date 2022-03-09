Texans Release CB Terrance Mitchell

Adam Schefter reports that the Texans have informed CB Terrance Mitchell that they’re releasing him on Wednesday.

Mitchell, 29, is a former seventh-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2014. He lasted just a few months in Dallas before he was waived and later signed to the Bears practice squad.

Mitchell returned to the Cowboys in 2015 but was once again cut loose during the summer and later claimed by the Texans. Mitchell signed on with the Chiefs at the start of the 2016 season and spent the past two years in Kansas City.

The Browns signed Mitchell to a three-year, $12 million contract in 2018 and he later agreed to a two-year contract worth up to $7.5 million with the Texans last year.

In 2021, Mitchell appeared in 14 games for the Texans and recorded 59 tackles, one interception, three forced fumbles and 10 pass deflections.