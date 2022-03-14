Texans Release OT Marcus Cannon

Aaron Wilson reports that the Texans are releasing veteran OT Marcus Cannon on Monday.

Cannon missed an extension portion of the 2021 season due to a back injury.

Cannon, 33, is a former fifth-round pick of the Patriots back in 2011. He was in the final year of his three-year, $9 million contract when the Patriots signed him to a five-year extension worth $32.5 million and included $14.5M guaranteed.

New England traded Cannon to the Texans this past March. He stands to make a base salary of $4,700,000 for the 2021 season.

According to OverTheCap.com, releasing Cannon will free up $5,202,941 of available cap space while creating no dead money.

In 2021, Cannon appeared in four games and made four starts at right tackle for the Texans.