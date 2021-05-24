Texans Releasing QB Ryan Finley

According to Ian Rapoport, the Texans are releasing QB Ryan Finley.

Houston just traded for Finley earlier this offseason but Rapoport notes the addition of QB Jeff Driskel will squeeze Finley out.

Finley, 26, is a former fourth-round pick of the Bengals back in 2019. He was entering the third year of his four-year, $3,306,649 contract that included a $786,649 signing bonus.

The Bengals traded Finley to the Texans in exchange for swapping late-round picks.

In 2020, Finley appeared in five games for the Bengals and completed 53.1 percent of his pass attempts for 164 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. He also rushed for 66 yards and a touchdown.