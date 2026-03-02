Texans Releasing S Jimmie Ward

The Houston Texans are releasing veteran S Jimmie Ward on Monday, according to Adam Schefter.

Ward was on the PUP list for most of the season and didn’t appear a game in 2025. His release will save the team $750,000 in cap space.

Ward, 33, was taken with the No. 30 overall pick back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $7.112 million contract when the 49ers picked up Ward’s fifth-year option for the 2018 season.

Ward returned to the 49ers on a one-year contract worth $5 million in 2019 before agreeing to a three-year, $28.5 million contract the following year.

The 49ers then agreed to restructure Ward’s contract in 2021. He tested the open market for the first time in 2023, signing a deal with the Texans. He then signed a one-year extension with the team in August a couple of years ago.

In 2024, Ward appeared in 10 games for the Texans and recorded 45 total tackles and two interceptions.