Texans Request To Interview Titans Passing Game Coordinator Chris Harris For DC Position

The Houston Texans have requested an interview with Titans defensive passing game coordinator Chris Harris for their defensive coordinator job, according to Albert Breer.

Harris also interviewed for the 49ers defensive coordinator position last week. He accepted a job with the Titans back in January.

Harris, 40, is a former sixth-round pick of the Bears back in 2005. He played nine seasons in the NFL before taking his first coaching job with the Bears as their defensive quality control coach in 2013.

After two years in Chicago, Harris was hired as the assistant defensive backs coach for the Chargers. Washington brought him to coach defensive backs for the 2020 season.

Harris accepted a job with Tennessee this offseason as their cornerbacks coach.

