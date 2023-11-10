Texans Restructure CB Steven Nelson’s Contract

The Houston Texans restructured CB Steven Nelson‘s contract and saved $1.134 million in cap space, according to Aaron Wilson.

Nelson’s base salary for the remainder of the season will be the veteran-minimum $1.165 million with $1.417 to be paid as a signing bonus. He will also get an addition $582,500 of the $1.165 million guaranteed.

Nelson is still set to become an unrestricted free-agent this offseason.

Nelson, 30, is a former third-round pick of the Chiefs out of Oregon State back in 2015. He finished his four-year, $2.902 million rookie contract with the Chiefs before signing a three-year, $25 million contract with the Steelers in 2019.

Nelson was owed a base salary of $8,250,000 for the 2021 season when Pittsburgh released him. He later signed a one-year contract with the Eagles. The Texans signed Nelson to a two-year, $10 million deal the following offseason.

The Texans re-worked Nelson’s contract back in August, which brought the maximum value of his contract up to $6.5 million this season.

In 2023, Nelson has appeared in eight games for the Texans and has three interceptions, five passes defended and 31 total tackles.