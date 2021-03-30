Texans Restructure LB Zach Cunningham’s Deal, Create $5.6M In Cap Space

According to Field Yates, the Texans have restructured LB Zach Cunningham‘s contract to create $5.6325 million in additional cap space.

Houston converted $7.51 million of Cunningham’s 2021 base salary into a signing bonus and prorated it over the remaining four years of his deal.

Cunningham, 26, is a former second-round pick of the Texans back in 2017. He was in the final year of his four-year, $4.471 million contract and set to make a base salary of $1.07 million for the 2020 season when he signed a four-year, $58 million extension.

Cunningham was set to make base salaries of $8.5 million and $10 million over the next two seasons.

In 2020, Cunningham appeared in all 16 games for the Texans and recorded 164 tackles, three sacks, one forced fumble and two passes defended. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 28 linebacker out of 83 qualifying players.