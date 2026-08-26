Texans RT Braden Smith & DE Ali Gaye Carted Off With Leg Injuries

Per Aaron Wilson, Texans RT Braden Smith and DE Ali Gaye were both carted off during joint practice with the Panthers due to knee injuries and were unable to put any weight on their legs.

Smith, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Colts back in 2018. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $7,193,688 rookie contract, which included a $3,311,772 signing bonus, when he signed a four-year, $70 million extension.

He signed a two-year deal worth $20 million, with a maximum value of $25 million, in March, including $13.5 million fully guaranteed.

In 2025, Smith appeared in 13 games for the Colts, making one start at right tackle.

We will have more news on Smith and Gaye as it becomes available.