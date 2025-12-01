Texans S Jaylen Reed Broke Metal Plate In Forearm

Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 reports Texans S Jaylen Reed broke a metal plate inside his forearm and will need surgery to get it repaired.

Reed had the metal plate inserted in his arm during his time at Penn State due to an injury. Per Wilson, Reed’s recovery timeline is undetermined as of now, and it’s uncertain whether he will end up on injured reserve.

Reed, 22, was a sixth-round pick by the Texans in the 2025 NFL Draft out of Penn State. He signed a four-year, $4,443,800 rookie deal through 2028 and is making a base salary of $840k in 2025.

In 2025, Reed has appeared in seven games for the Texans and recorded 14 total tackles and one fumble recovery.