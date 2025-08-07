Texans S Jimmie Ward Arrested Again

According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC, jail records show that Texans S Jimmie Ward was arrested for a second time on Thursday.

Ward’s lawyer tells Wilson that Ward was arrested for testing positive for alcohol.

“There was no contact with the complainant. Court has a zero-tolerance policy. As a sanction, he has to spend overnight in jail. There are no new allegations against Jimmie,” Ward’s lawyer, Steve Jackson, tells Wilson.

Ward was previously arrested in June and charged with a third-degree felony domestic violence case involving his son’s mother.

The woman was later granted an emergency protective order preventing any contact with Ward.

Ward has a scheduled court appearance for August 13.

Ward, 33, was taken with the No. 30 overall pick back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $7.112 million contract when the 49ers picked up Ward’s fifth-year option for the 2018 season.

Ward returned to the 49ers on a one-year contract worth $5 million in 2019 before agreeing to a three-year, $28.5 million contract the following year.

The 49ers then agreed to restructure Ward’s contract in 2021. He tested the open market for the first time in 2023, signing a deal with the Texans. He then signed a one-year extension with the team in August a year ago.

In 2024, Ward appeared in 10 games for the Texans and recorded 45 total tackles and two interceptions.