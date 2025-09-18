Texans S Jimmie Ward Has Domestic Violence Charge No-Billed

Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 reports Texans S Jimmie Ward had his third-degree felony domestic violence charge no-billed by the Montgomery County grand jury.

“I can finally move forward,” Ward said.

Ward’s attorney, Stephen Jackson, issued the following statement to KPRC 2, saying his client is “factually innocent,” while expressing their excitement that he can get back to his NFL career.

“Today we presented our grand jury packet and evidence to the grand jury to show that Mr. Ward was factually innocent of the allegations against him,” Jackson said. “The district attorney also provided information to the grand jury, that we believe, assisted the grand jury in coming to the conclusion that Mr. Ward should be no-billed. We believe not only was he exonerated by the grand jury but that the actions of the grand jury show that Jimmie was factually innocent.”

“We and Jimmie want to thank the National Football League commissioner, Roger Goodell, the Houston Texans organization and their ownership for their patience in this situation and their belief in Jimmie to let the facts all come out and not rush to judgment. Now, Jimmie can resume his role with the Texans and their quest for a Super Bowl, and also allows him to get back to the community and how he gives back to the city of Houston. What happened to Jimmie was wrong. And we truly thank everybody who waited to hear the results before rushing to judgment and taking action.”

It’s worth noting Ward remains on the Commissioner’s Exempt List and cannot practice or play while the league conducts its own personal conduct policy investigation. The status could change with the criminal case being resolved.

Ward, 33, was taken with the No. 30 overall pick back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $7.112 million contract when the 49ers picked up Ward’s fifth-year option for the 2018 season.

Ward returned to the 49ers on a one-year contract worth $5 million in 2019 before agreeing to a three-year, $28.5 million contract the following year.

The 49ers then agreed to restructure Ward’s contract in 2021. He tested the open market for the first time in 2023, signing a deal with the Texans. He then signed a one-year extension with the team in August a year ago.

In 2024, Ward appeared in 10 games for the Texans and recorded 45 total tackles and two interceptions.

We’ll have more on Ward as the news is available