Texans S Jimmie Ward Will Undergo Foot Surgery, Out For Season

Per Aaron Wilson, Texans S Jimmie Ward will miss the remainder of the season after injuring his foot.

Texans HC DeMeco Ryans noted that Ward will undergo surgery on his injured foot. Houston will likely be placing him on injured reserve in the coming days.

Ward, 33, was taken with the No. 30 overall pick back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $7.112 million contract when the 49ers picked up Ward’s fifth-year option for the 2018 season.

Ward returned to the 49ers on a one-year contract worth $5 million in 2019 before agreeing to a three-year, $28.5 million contract the following year.

The 49ers then agreed to restructure Ward’s contract in 2021. He tested the open market for the first time in 2023, signing a deal with the Texans.

He then signed a one-year extension with the team back in August The veteran was entering the final year of his contract and was scheduled to make a base salary of $5.5 million in 2024.

In 2024, Ward appeared in 10 games for the Texans and recorded 45 total tackles and two interceptions.