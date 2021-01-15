Texans Scheduled To Interview Bills DC Leslie Frazier Sunday

Josina Anderson reports that the Texans are currently scheduled to interview Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier for their head-coaching job on Sunday.

Here’s the list of candidates linked to the Texans’ job:

Former Lions HC Jim Caldwell (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Bengals HC Marvin Lewis (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith (Requested)

(Requested) Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus (Requested, Declined)

(Requested, Declined) Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Texans offensive coordinator Tim Kelly (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Ravens assistant head coach/WRs coach David Culley (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy (Requested)

(Requested) Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley (Requested)

Frazier, 61, played five seasons for the Bears and was part of the 1985 team that won the Super Bowl.

Frazier began his NFL coaching career with the Eagles as their defensive backs coach in 1999. He had brief stints with the Bengals and Colts before the Vikings hired him as their defensive coordinator in 2007.

Frazier worked his way up to head coach and spent three years in the position before he was fired after the 2013 season. Since then, Frazier has worked for the Buccaneers, Ravens and Bills.

As the Vikings’ head coach, Frazier led them to a record of 21-32-1 (39.8 percent), which includes one playoff appearance.

We’ll have more on the Texans’ coaching search as the news is available.