Texans Scheduled To Interview Rams TEs Coach Nick Caley For OC Job

According to Albert Breer, the Texans are scheduled to Rams pass-game coordinator and tight ends coach Nick Caley for their offensive coordinator job on Thursday.

The Buccaneers completed an interview with Caley for their OC vacancy on Monday.

Caley is also reportedly a lead candidate for the Jets’ offensive coordinator position.

Caley, 42, began his coaching career at John Carroll as a student assistant in 2005. He worked for several colleges before the Patriots hired him as an offensive assistant in 2015.

Caley was promoted to tight ends coach in 2017 and held the position until 2023 when he left for the same job with the Rams.

In 2024, the Rams promoted him to pass game coordinator as well. Caley has been a coach on two Super Bowl championship teams.

We will have more on Caley and the Texans’ offensive coordinator search as it becomes available.