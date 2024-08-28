Texans Sign 12 Players To Practice Squad

The Houston Texans officially signed 12 players to their practice squad on Wednesday. Aaron Wilson of KPRC first reported these moves.

The full list of players includes:

DE Solomon Byrd T Cameron Erving DE Malik Fisher FB Troy Hairston DT Marcus Harris WR Johnny Johnson III CB D’Angelo Ross T David Sharpe RB J.J. Taylor LB Max Tooley LB Ezekiel Turner T Kilian Zierer

Erving, 32, is a former first-round pick out of Florida State by the Browns in the 2015 NFL Draft. The Browns traded him to the Chiefs back in 2017 for a 2018 fifth-round pick.

Kansas City elected to decline Erving’s fifth-year option. He was in the final year of his four-year, $9.429 million rookie contract when he agreed to a two-year extension worth up to $15.7 million back in 2018.

The Chiefs declined his contract option in 2020 and he later signed on with the Cowboys. He signed a two-year, $10 million deal with the Panthers as an unrestricted free agent in 2021.

Carolina released Erving before the regular season in 2023 and he spent the season between the Saints’ active roster and practice squad.

From there, the Texans signed Erving to a one-year deal this offseason.

In 2023, Erving appeared in 3 games and made two starts for the Saints.