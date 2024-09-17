Texans Sign C Scott Quessenberry To Practice Squad

According to Aaron Wilson, the Texans signed C Scott Quessenberry to their practice squad on Tuesday.
Houston brought Quessenberry in for a workout on Tuesday and has now decided to bring back the veteran interior lineman after he missed all of last season on injured reserve.
Houston’s practice squad now includes:
- DE Solomon Byrd
- FB Troy Hairston
- DT Marcus Harris
- WR Johnny Johnson III
- CB D’Angelo Ross
- T David Sharpe
- RB J.J. Taylor
- LB Ezekiel Turner
- T Kilian Zierer (International)
- QB Kedon Slovis
- WR Xavier Johnson
- TE Chris Myarick
- G Arlington Hambright
- DB Desmond King
- DB Troy Pride
- DT Tommy Togiai
- C Scott Quessenberry
Quessenberry, 28, is a former fifth-round pick by the Chargers in the 2018 NFL Draft out of UCLA. He played out the final year of a four-year, $2,744,252 rookie contract and caught on with the Texans to a one-year, $1.2 million deal for the 2022 season.
He re-signed to another one-year deal in 2023 but missed all of last season on injured reserve. He was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent.
In 2022, Quessenberry started 16 games for the Texans at center.
