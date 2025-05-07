Texans Sign Third-Round CB Jaylin Smith

Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports that the Texans have signed third-round CB Jaylin Smith to a rookie contract on Wednesday.

This is the first draft pick to sign their rookie deal with the Texans:

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 2 34 Jayden Higgins WR 2 48 Aireontae Ersery G 3 79 Jaylin Noel WR 3 97 Jaylin Smith CB Signed 4 116 Woody Marks RB 6 187 Jaylen Reed S 6 197 Graham Mertz QB 7 224 Kyonte Hamilton DT 7 255 Luke Lachey TE

Smith, 21, was a three-year starter at USC. He was a third-team All-Big Ten selction during his final year in college.

The Texans drafted Smith with the No. 97 overall pick in the third round. The Texans are projected to sign Smith to a four-year, $6,158,328 contract that includes a $1,118,784 signing bonus.

During his college career, Smith recorded 182 tackles, three interceptions, two sacks, two forced fumbles and eight pass defenses over the course of 43 games and 32 starts.