Texans Sign Third-Round LB Christian Harris, Wrap Up Draft Class

The Houston Texans have signed third-round LB Christian Harris to a four-year contract, the team announced Thursday.

We have signed Christian Harris to his rookie contract 🔒 — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) June 2, 2022

He’s the final member of Houston’s 2022 draft class to sign their deal.

Rd Player Pos. Note 1 Derek Stingley Jr. CB Signed 1 Kenyon Green OG Signed 2 Jalen Pitre S Signed 2 John Metchie III WR Signed 3 Christian Harris LB Signed 4 Dameon Pierce RB Signed 5 Thomas Booker DT Signed 5 Teagan Quitoriano TE Signed 6 Austin Deculus OT Signed

Harris, 21, was a three-year starter at Alabama and earned freshman All-American and freshman All-SEC honors in 2019. The Texans used the No. 75 overall pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Lance Zierlein compares him to Packers LB De’Vondre Campbell.

He’s projected to sign a four-year $5,348,249 contract that includes a $1,069,636 signing bonus.

During his three-year college career, Harris appeared in 41 games and made 40 starts, recording 221 total tackles, 27 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, one interception, three forced fumbles, and seven pass defenses.