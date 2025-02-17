Texans Signing LS Tucker Addington To Futures Deal

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports the Texans are signing LS Tucker Addington to a reserve/futures deal.

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will allow players to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Here’s an updated list of the Texans’ 2025 reserve/futures contracts:

Addington, 27, played collegiately at Sam Houston State. He was not selected during the 2020 NFL Draft and it took him two years to get his first opportunity with the Cowboys practice squad during the 2022 season.

After less than a week, Addington was cut by Dallas but later caught on with the Patriots and had a stint on their active roster.

New England cut him during training camp and he had a stint with the Jaguars before being among their final roster cuts. He signed with the Commanders practice squad and eventually made it onto the active roster.

Washington released Addington in the 2024 offseason and he caught on with New England’s practice squad. He was released in October and spent the rest of the year with Miami and Jacksonville’s practice squads.

In 2024, Addington appeared in four games for the Patriots and Dolphins.