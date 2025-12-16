Texans Signing RB Jawhar Jordan To Active Roster

The Houston Texans announced they have signed RB Jawhar Jordan from the practice squad to the active roster.

Jordan rushed for 101 yards on 15 carries in Week 15’s win over the Cardinals.

Jordan, 26, was a sixth-round pick by the Texans in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Louisville. He was waived with an injury designation last year and re-signed to the practice squad in October.

Jordan re-signed a futures deal after the season but was waived after camp. He immediately re-signed to the practice squad and has stuck there for the majority of the season.

In 2025, Jordan has appeared in one game for the Texans and rushed 15 times for 101 yards (6.7 YPC) to go with two catches for 17 yards.