Texans Signing S M.J. Stewart

John McClain reports that the Texans are signing former Browns S M.J. Stewart to a contract on Tuesday.

The Texans could use help at safety after they lost Justin Reid to the Chiefs.

Stewart, 26, was drafted by the Buccaneers in the second round out of North Carolina in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year, $5.1 million rookie contract.

The Buccaneers placed Stewart on waivers in 2020 and he was later claimed off waivers by the Browns.

In 2021, Stewart has appeared in 13 games for the Browns and recorded 44 tackles, a forced fumble and four pass deflections.