Texans Have Discussed ‘Blockbuster’ Contract Extension For DE Will Anderson Jr.

Per Aaron Wilson of KPRC, Texans HC DeMeco Ryans said they have discussed a potential blockbuster contract extension for DE Will Anderson Jr.

Anderson was a first-team All-Pro selection in 2025 and has become one of the better pass rushers in the league. He’s entering the final year of his rookie deal with a fifth-year option for 2027, but Houston is looking to lock him up on a multi-year deal.

Lions DE Aidan Hutchinson signed a four-year, $180 million extension last season, which could be a reference point for Anderson’s negotiations considering his age and production.

Anderson, 24, was a three-year starter at Alabama and finished a decorated career with two Bronko Nagurski awards given to college football’s best defensive player, two SEC DPOY awards and two consensus All-American selections.

The Texans traded up to No. 3 overall in the 2023 NFL draft to select Anderson.

Anderson signed a four-year, $35,212,827 contract with the Texans that included a $22,609,328 signing bonus. Houston will have a fifth-year option to pick up on Anderson in 2026.

In 2025, Anderson appeared in all 17 games for the Texans and recorded 54 tackles,20 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and three pass defenses.