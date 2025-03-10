Texans Signing WR Braxton Berrios

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Texans are signing WR Braxton Berrios to a one-year contract worth $2 million.

Berrios, 29, was a sixth-round pick by the Patriots out of Miami in 2018. He was entering the second year of his four-year, $2,578,408 rookie contract when the Patriots waived him coming out of the preseason. He was quickly claimed by the Jets.

Berrios was set to be an unrestricted free agent and re-signed him to a two-year, $12 million deal. He was set to earn a base salary of $5,500,000 in 2023 when he was released.

He then signed a one-year deal with the Dolphins ahead of the 2023 season. Berrios returned on another one-year deal in 2024.

In 2024, Berrios appeared in six games and recorded no catches on four targets. He also returned seven punts for 103 yards (14.7 YPR) and three kicks for 76 yards.